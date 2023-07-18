Open this photo in gallery: A Toronto city worker walks outside of Toronto City Hall, in Toronto, Saturday, Feb 29, 2020.Cole Burston/The Canadian Press

The federal government is giving Toronto $97-million to provide shelter for 1,500 asylum seekers, but the city says it still requires more money to meet the growing demand.

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Minister Sean Fraser announced the funding Tuesday morning in Moncton, N.B., after months of pressure from the City of Toronto for more money. The city said in May the shelter system is at capacity most nights and asylum seekers would be referred to federal programs if more funding wasn’t received.

Dozens of asylum seekers, mostly from Africa, have been staying outside a downtown Toronto shelter intake centre waiting for housing supports. The city, province and Ottawa have been fighting for weeks over who is responsible for footing the bill for more shelter spaces.

Toronto has been asking the federal government for $157-million in total, including $97-million to pay for 1,500 beds as part of the temporary refugee response system. But there are upwards of 3,000 refugee claimants in need of shelter and the city has put up an additional 1,000 spaces in the base shelter system that costs $60-million.

Mr. Fraser said the funding for Toronto is part of a larger $212-million extension of the Interim Housing Assistance Program across the country until March, 2024.

“Canada will continue to support the world’s most vulnerable people who seek our protection. Today, we have committed additional funds to ensure cities like Toronto have the capacity to keep a roof over the head of asylum seekers fleeing violence, war and persecution,” Mr. Fraser said in a statement.

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow said last week that senior officials from all three levels of government are scheduled to meet Tuesday afternoon and she expects them to present immediate solutions to address the issue.

Advocates urge aid for asylum seekers in Toronto amid shelter funding dispute

Community groups and advocates have been urging the governments to take action and have been organizing donations of clothing and food for those who have been sleeping outside. A GoFundMe campaign has raised more than $60,000.