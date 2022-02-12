Police move into position to enforce an injunction against an anti-public-health-measures demonstration which has blocked traffic across the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, Ont., on Feb. 12, 2022.Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

Police are moving in on a group of protesters at the Ambassador Bridge, which remained blocked by dozens of protesters early Saturday despite a provincial injunction.

The bridge, a vital trade conduit between Canada and the U.S. that carries hundreds of millions in two-way goods each day, has been obstructed since Monday by protesters who oppose COVID-19 public health mandates.

Dozens of police were marshalling at the bridge this morning after 8 a.m. An enforcement operation has begun, according to a statement from Windsor Police

Canada was bracing for more protests against the government’s pandemic measures on Saturday.

The protests, started in the national capital Ottawa by Canadian truckers opposing a vaccinate-or-quarantine mandate for cross-border drivers but quickly expanding to other grievances, entered its 16th day on Saturday.

Protests have spread to three border points, including the Ambassador Bridge, North America’s busiest land border crossing, where dozens of vehicles have crowded, choking the supply chain for Detroit’s carmakers.

Ford, the second-largest U.S. automaker, said on Friday it had temporarily halted work at its assembly plant in Ohio. General Motors and Toyota Motor Co. also announced new production cuts. Companies have diverted cargo to stem losses amid production cuts.

A judge on Friday ordered an end to the Ambassador Bridge blockade, but some 100 protesters continued to occupy the bridge early on Saturday with trucks and pick-up vans, preventing the flow of traffic either way.

The Ontario government, which declared a state of emergency in the province of on Friday, has threatened fines and jail for protesters if they do not leave.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has come under pressure from opposition party leaders to intervene, while U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration urged his government to use federal powers. Trudeau has promised Biden quick action to end the crisis.

Trudeau, after a call with Biden on Friday, said all options were on the table to end blockades, adding that the consequences were becoming “more and more severe.”

“We’ve heard your frustration with COVID, with the measures,” Trudeau said at a news conference, addressing the protesters’ concerns. “It’s time to go home now.”

East of Ottawa in New Brunswick, people were expected to gather in Fredericton for a weekend demonstration. Local police said officers were stationed at entrances to the city to ensure traffic can continue. Toronto was also bracing for more weekend demonstrations.

Ottawa police chief Peter Sloly said officers were on standby to begin enforcing the new laws and warned of consequences for law-breakers in anticipation of people joining the protesters over the weekend.

“The Ottawa police service is better equipped and better resourced to deal with this anticipated influx,” deputy police chief Steve Bell told city officials in a meeting.

