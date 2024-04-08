Open this photo in gallery: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is given a tour of a training facility prior to a news conference regarding the release of Canada's new defence policy at CFB Trenton on April 8.Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada is exploring the possibility of joining the second phase of AUKUS, a U.S.-led alliance with the United Kingdom and Australia.

The initial pillar of the alliance, forged in 2021, was focused on developing nuclear-powered submarines for Australia.

Trudeau says Canada will consider whether it needs to purchase nuclear-powered submarines to better ensure it can defend Canadian sovereignty in the Arctic.

He made the comments today as the federal government released its long-awaited defence policy review, which is focused on better protecting Canadian sovereignty in the North.

The plan includes billions of dollars in new spending, but lacks a detailed plan to reach NATO’s spending target of two per cent of GDP.

The plan, which includes new submarines, long-range missiles and early-warning aircraft, will instead boost military spending to 1.76 per cent by 2030.