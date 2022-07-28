Paramedics stand by their ambulances at Toronto Western Hospital on Oct. 27, 2020.Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

Paramedics across Canada are struggling to answer emergency calls and provide care because of staff shortages and overcrowded hospitals, another symptom of the serious trouble facing the country’s faltering health care system.

People who are calling 911 for help in many regions of Canada are facing lengthy delays, sometimes hours long, for ambulances. Once they get to a hospital, those individuals usually face another lengthy wait before they can be seen by a nurse or physician.

While dispatchers are triaging calls, giving priority to the most serious medical emergencies, the pressure on paramedic services is having a ripple effect throughout Canada. In Montreal earlier this month, a 91-year-old woman who injured her leg died during a seven-hour wait for an ambulance. Also this month, in Ottawa a 75-year-old woman who fractured her hip had to wait for six hours in intense pain before an ambulance arrived.

Part of the problem is that many emergency departments in Canada are being forced to close their doors for hours or days at a time as a result of staff shortages, leaving paramedics to drive longer distances to health facilities that are often overwhelmed with a high number of patients. As a result, paramedics must wait for hours with patients until they can be safely offloaded, or transferred, to the care of a nurse or doctor.

“The offload delays are extraordinary,” Darryl Wilton, president of the Ontario Paramedic Association said. “I’ve never seen anything like this and I’ve been doing this for 25 years.”

It’s an issue that underscores the grave state of the country’s health systems. Severe staff shortages, caused by a combination of burnout, sickness and holidays, combined with overcrowded hospitals and an increasing demand for care, are making it difficult for health professionals to cope. It means record wait times in emergency rooms and for hospital beds, and challenges for those without a primary caregiver to have even their basic health needs met.

Health experts say these problems are not new and that they’ve been calling attention to the overstretched system for years. But the COVID-19 pandemic has brought additional challenges that are pushing many parts of the system beyond the breaking point.

Mr. Wilton said some paramedics are spending entire shifts waiting to offload patients, only to be relieved by a new team who must remain until a hospital staff member is free to take over.

“It’s not unlike mass casualty events where there’s not enough resources on hand to treat everybody,” Mr. Wilton said.

Pierre Poirier, chief of the Ottawa Paramedic Service, said “level zero” events – times when no paramedics are available to answer calls – have increased at an alarming rate in recent months. So far this year there have been more than 750 level zero events, compared with about 400 in 2019.

The length of level zero events has also been increasing, he said, with the longest reaching nearly 10 consecutive hours.

It’s a similar situation in Nova Scotia, where offload delays are up 30 per cent compared with before the pandemic and paramedics are struggling to answer calls because of the gridlock, said Kevin MacMullin, business manager of the Nova Scotia Paramedics International Union of Operating Engineers Local 727.

“It’s kind of devastating to be tied up at the hospital knowing there’s calls going on out there that they’re not able to answer,” Mr. MacMullin said.

Steven Skoworodko, president of the Paramedic Services Chiefs of Saskatchewan, says the number of calls being fielded by paramedics has risen significantly this year and is contributing to burnout among paramedics and hospital staff.

“It’s a difficult time for everyone,” Mr. Skoworodko says, adding that the level of emergency calls is unprecedented in his 27-year career. “We’ve never seen the type of pressure on the health care system that we’re seeing right now.”

Ryan Woiden, president of Winnipeg’s MGEU Local 911 paramedic union, agrees, adding that the intensity of shifts is driving away newer hires, which are desperately needed.

“I think something that’s important here is not just a high volume of calls, but the types of calls, and the inability for a paramedic or a dispatcher to decompress from those,” Mr. Woiden said.

He praised new initiatives in the province that use community health supporters to relieve pressure on paramedics and help people avoid trips to the hospital. Community health supporters are people with paramedic training that can respond to house calls in regular vehicles when an emergency-room visit is not required.

