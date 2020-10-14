Parents, we want to hear from you: A month into back to school under COVID-19, what concerns do you have?

Schools and COVID-19: Navigating the stress, uncertainty and frustration Millions of children have returned to school –...Posted by The Globe and Mail on Wednesday, October 14, 2020
Join us for a live Q&A on Facebook
COVID-19 and school: Millions of children have returned to school – whether online or in-person – amid a second wave of COVID-19. Many parents are wondering if they’ve made the right decision for their children. Class sizes don’t allow for physical distancing. Some online learners are being assigned teachers a month into the academic year. Health screening guidelines keep changing, adding to the confusion. It’s a time of stress and uncertainty for Canadian families.
Join us for a conversation on Facebook about the many new challenges facing parents this school year.
- When: Thursday October 15 at 1:30 p.m. ET
- Where: The Globe’s Facebook page
- Send questions to audience@globeandmail.com
Reopening schools
- Parents and experts worry that online learning is exacerbating the digital divide
- School custodians shoulder critical work in keeping schools clean and safe in B.C.
- A surge in cases in coronavirus hot spots threatens to close schools in major cities
- Canada’s back-to-school plans: News and resources on COVID-19 and your kids
- Are you sending your kids back to public school this fall? Why the decision is so difficult
- André Picard: Clear back-to-school guidelines are needed to ease parental angst