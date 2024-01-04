Calling Canada’s campers: The Globe wants to know which Parks Canada campground is your favourite, and why.

It may be winter right now, but before you know it, camping season will be calling and you’ll be shaking the cobwebs out of your tents.

So tell us, what makes your favourite Parks Canada camping spot so great? Does it have an ocean view? A kid-friendly playground? Top-notch interpreters and programming? Is it nice and quiet? Are all the sites spacious? Does it offer incredible backcountry experiences? Or is it the perfect place to get the extended family together for a week?

From coast to coast, we want to hear from you about which site at which campground makes your summer heart sing.

This year, reservations for campgrounds have staggered opening dates, beginning on Jan. 19 for B.C. sites, going until Feb. 13 for Newfoundland sites.

If you didn’t book a site in 2023, you’ll need to register with Parks Canada’s new camping reservation service before booking.

Share your favourite site and a memory below, or e-mail it to audience@globeandmail.com. You can also share any photos via e-mail.