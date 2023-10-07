Open this photo in gallery: A security guard is reflected on the court as a rain delay halts play at the National Bank Open tennis tournament in Montreal, Aug. 10, 2023.Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press

Water accumulated on several Montreal streets Saturday after between 50 and 60 millimetres of rain fell on the metro area between Friday evening and Saturday morning.

And there’s more on the way. Parts of central Quebec, from the U.S. border to remote regions north of the Laurentian Mountains – including Montreal – are subject to rainfall warnings as Environment Canada forecasts some areas could receive between 40 and 70 millimetres of additional rain through Sunday morning.

Environment Canada meteorologist Dominic Martel said Saturday morning that the Montreal area was on track to slightly exceed the 80-millimetre rainfall total the federal weather agency had initially predicted for Thanksgiving weekend.

The agency further warns of possible, “localized flooding in low-lying areas.” In some parts of Montreal, water overflowed street curbs, spilling onto sidewalks and private property.

Higher-elevation areas of central Quebec could see as much as 100 millimetres of additional rainfall through Sunday, the Environment Canada warning states.

Between 50 and 80 millimetres of rain are expected further east, in areas along the St. Lawrence River northeast of Quebec City, between Saturday evening and Sunday evening.