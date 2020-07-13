PEI health-care worker tests positive for COVID-19, the province’s eighth new case in past week

Open this photo in gallery Specimens to be tested for COVID-19 are seen at LifeLabs in Surrey, B.C., on March 26, 2020. DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

A health-care worker at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Charlottetown is the eight person on the Island to test positive for COVID-19 in the past week.

Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Heather Morrison, said today the man in his 40s tested positive Sunday night, after being infected by a patient.

Authorities identified him after tracing the contacts of a Queen’s County woman who tested positive on the weekend.

The woman, in her 80s, had gone to the hospital by ambulance on July 4 and came into contact with the health-care worker.

Morrison says the worker had travelled in Canada, but outside the Atlantic provinces, and returned to work July 4 after testing negative for COVID-19.

P.E.I. has now had 35 cases of COVID-19, including 27 that are considered recovered.

