Photojournalist Siegfried Modola has won a prestigious international award for his work covering the civil war in Myanmar, including a photo essay for The Globe and Mail.
Mr. Modola, an independent British-Italian photojournalist and documentary photographer living in Paris, said the Visa d’or News award gives visibility to an important story he’s been covering for the past two years.
“It’s not easy because of the major stories around the world, Ukraine and everything else,” he said in a phone interview Sunday. “Myanmar is a little bit of a forgotten conflict.”
Foreign journalists have been banned from Myanmar since it descended into civil war in early 2021. But over several trips in the past year, Mr. Modola spent months with insurgent groups in the junta-controlled country. In September, 2022, on an assignment for The Globe, he crossed into Myanmar and accompanied a local militia unit on a four-day journey through water, jungle, mountain ranges, and valleys to the front line.
The resulting photo essay, titled “Inside Myanmar’s armed uprising,” was published in The Globe on Dec. 6, 2022. Mr. Modola has since gone back to Myanmar independently.
“This global win, historic in its nature for The Globe and Mail, is down to an extraordinarily determined team of professionals,” said the paper’s editor-in-chief, David Walmsley.
“Mr. Modola’s intrepid assignment and the skill of his eye gave us images the world hadn’t previously seen from deep inside the Myanmar jungle,” Mr. Walmsley said. “We salute his mentor Goran Tomasevic and editor Liz Sullivan for their tireless work supporting him as he undertook the arduous assignment. It is award-winning portfolios like this that galvanize both staff and audience alike and we couldn’t be prouder.”
The Visa d’or News, awarded during the Visa pour l’image festival in the French city of Perpignan this weekend, comes with a prize of €8,000. The other nominees for the award were photojournalists Tyler Hicks and Michael Bunel for work published in The New York Times and Le Pictorium, respectively.
Myanmar, formerly known as Burma, has spiralled back into civil war since the armed forces removed the civilian government in February, 2021. It was the end of a brief stretch of democratic rule, the former British colony’s first since a coup led by General Ne Win in 1962.
Citizens from all walks of life have joined a massive countrywide protest that has collapsed Myanmar’s public institutions and strained its economy to the breaking point. Many have joined the shadow National Unity Government; thousands more have joined civilian militias and other ethnic armed groups.
In the face of widespread opposition, the junta, led by ethnic-majority Burmans, has responded brutally and indiscriminately against the civilian population, killing thousands.
On assignment, Mr. Modola met with soldiers from the Karenni Army, who come from eastern Myanmar, in Kayah State. The Karenni, a predominantly Catholic minority, are battling alongside the Karenni Nationalities Defence Force and other militia groups to return Myanmar to democratic rule.
His winning portfolio includes pictures of civilian life under the junta’s constant threat, a gruelling trek in the jungle, and the front line. Mr. Modola’s personal favourite shot is one of Karenni soldiers taking shelter inside a drainage ditch as a mortar shell explodes close by.
“You see one guy just looking up and you see his eyes, and in the background, you see dust rising. That’s a mortar shell that just fell a couple of seconds before,” the photojournalist said. “There were mortars falling all over the place, one of the soldiers got injured and they were very close. I think this picture really showed the reality of what kind of conflict we’re talking about, you know, guerrilla warfare.”
The picture was not included in the photo essay published last December as it was taken in April of this year on a subsequent trip.