Plane overshoots runway at airport in St. John’s, N.L., no injuries reported

Investigators from the Transportation Safety Board of Canada were in St. John’s, N.L., Wednesday after a plane overshot the main runway at the city’s airport.

PAL Airlines confirmed the turboprop plane involved was chartered from the company, and that it went slightly beyond the runway during a landing, before it came to a stop.

“The PAL team met the flight, passengers disembarked the aircraft and went to our charter facility to meet their awaiting ground transportation,” spokesperson Joseph Galimberti said in a statement.

The aircraft involved was a De Havilland Dash 8, which PAL’s website says can seat up to 76 passengers. Galimberti did not say if the plane was damaged.

Nobody was hurt in the mishap, and the runway was closed so officials could assess the situation, the St. John’s International Airport said on social media Wednesday. The airport’s website showed several arrivals and departures were delayed.

The airport authority said officials from the safety board were on the scene and had begun their investigation.