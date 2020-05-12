 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Canada

Police call off nearly weeklong search for missing Nova Scotia boy

TRURO, N.S.
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Rescue crews search for a missing three-year-old boy in the waters of the Salmon River in Truro, N.S. on May 7, 2020.

Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

The nearly week-long search for a missing three-year-old boy in central Nova Scotia has ended, but police say they will continue a missing person investigation.

Dylan Ehler disappeared last Wednesday while playing outside his grandmother’s home near the Salmon River in Truro, N.S.

Police said Tuesday that the search area on land and in the water had been “exhausted.”

They say the decision to stand down the recovery effort was made after search commanders and police investigators met with Dylan’s parents and other family members.

Police say the family was provided with an overview of the “exhaustive search efforts.”

The only trace of the boy was turned up last Wednesday when his rubber boots were found about 150 metres apart along Lepper Brook which runs into the Salmon River.

“Truro Police Service are now focusing their efforts on the ongoing missing person investigation which began when Dylan was first reported missing on May 6, 2020,” police said in a Facebook post. “If anyone has information that will lead to the recovery of Dylan, please call Truro Police 902-895-5351.”

The search turned into a recovery operation Thursday but an extensive search was conducted over the weekend.

Police said searchers retraced ground that was formerly covered, including both banks of the Salmon River and the Lepper Brook area.

Patrol officers also re-canvassed homes on Elizabeth and Queen streets looking for any new information.

