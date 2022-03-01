It took the first officer nearly 22 minutes to arrive in Portapique, N.S., after the first 911 call at 10:01 p.m. that said Gabriel Wortman was killing his neighbours.Tim Krochak/The Canadian Press

The first RCMP officers to respond to a mass shooting in April, 2020, in Portapique, N.S., ditched their police cars and walked into the community on foot because they were concerned their vehicles would make them targets, a public inquiry revealed Tuesday.

That revelation, supported by transcripts of radio communication between officers, is the first time the public is hearing from the perspective of the police on scene in the early moments of a gunman’s rampage that eventually killed 22 people. That includes Constable Stuart Beselt, an officer with the RCMP’s Bible Hill detachment with 24 years of policing experience, who told the inquiry’s investigators he was worried about a scenario similar to the shooting of five Mounties in Moncton in 2014.

“He described the police vehicle in this setting as a ‘billboard’ and noted ‘police officers die in their cars,’” according to the interview. “He stated: ‘You’re wanting to get in there as stealthily as possible, basically, and have some advantage of, you know, darkness or whatever the case may be.’”

How the RCMP spent their time after arriving on scene is critical for the inquiry trying to understand where errors may have been made. It took the first officer nearly 22 minutes to arrive in Portapique after the first 911 call at 10:01 p.m. that said Gabriel Wortman was killing his neighbours. Once there, Constable Beselt – who was the acting corporal on shift, and took charge of the early response – told two fellow officers to leave their vehicles in the road and “approach cautiously,” saying, “I’d rather be safe than sorry.”

But while the Mounties took a cautious approach to entering the rural community, leaving their vehicles behind and walking slowly down the dark, wooded roadway, the gunman continued his killing unabated. Over the course of at least 40 minutes after the first 911 call, he went house to house, killing 13 people in Portapique and lighting their homes on fire – before it’s believed he avoided a police roadblock by driving down a little-used private road through a blueberry field.

The RCMP were told about that possible escape route, too, but failed to follow up on it until the next day, the inquiry heard. An hour after it’s believed the gunman had left the area, the Mounties on scene were still taking cover, worried some of the explosions from the burning homes could be gunshots.

“It’s hard to tell right now, ‘cause there’s so much stuff blowing up at the houses it sounds like gunshots,” Constable Beselt said over the radio, according to the transcripts.

The RCMP officers later told the inquiry’s investigators they were employing an “immediate action rapid deployment” approach that trains them to “seek out and neutralize an active threat” during shooting scenarios like this. But long after the killer had left, unbeknownst to them, the officers weren’t trying to find the gunman – and in fact were being told to “shelter in place” by their superiors until more heavily-armed tactical officers arrived.

“Do you want just us to sit tight here ‘cause, if this is active shooter I, ah, I just don’t know where he is right now,” Constable Beselt said, over his radio, at 11:15 p.m.

By 10:30 p.m., the transcripts show, the RCMP already had the gunman’s name and knew he was driving a lookalike RCMP vehicle. That information was not shared publicly for more than 12 hours, however, while the killer continued his rampage across rural Nova Scotia.

The gunman was already gone when Constable Beselt and Constable Aaron Patton saw a flashlight in the road ahead of them at around 10:49 p.m. It was Clinton Ellison, who had just found his brother Corrie’s body at the side of the road. But the police didn’t know that – and prepared for a firefight.

“We feel like this is probably him, right, so um I come on the radio like, is there any other fucking members in the area, ‘cause you know we’re about to light this guy up,” Constable Beselt told the inquiry’s investigators.

Mr. Ellison said the officers never identified themselves, so he hid in the woods for hours until he felt it was safe to come out. The inquiry, which must produce a final report by November, continues Wednesday.

