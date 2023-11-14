Montreal police are investigating after the walls of 16 métro stations were covered overnight with pro-Palestinian posters.

A spokesperson for Montreal’s transit authority says posters with the message “genocide in Palestine, Canada complicit” were affixed in stations across the city and discovered this morning.

Maintenance crews removed the posters at stations such as Jean-Talon, Mont-Royal, Pie-IX, Université-de-Montréal and Parc.

Montreal police say the case was initially given to the hate crimes squad but was later transferred to the unit that patrols the métro system.

Police spokeswoman Sabrina Gauthier says investigators will analyze surveillance cameras for evidence and that no suspects have been arrested.

Tensions in Montreal since the start of the Israel-Hamas war have left the city’s Jews and Muslims on edge, with gunfire and firebombs that targeted Jewish schools and institutions, and other hate crimes reported by the Muslim community.