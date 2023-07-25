Search efforts are underway for a man who went missing while tubing down a waterway about 80 kilometres west of Halifax.

Police say three men were tubing Monday in the Gold River on Nova Scotia’s South Shore when their tube capsized.

Two men managed to swim ashore, and the third man was last seen floating downriver.

RCMP say the search operation involves police air services, first responders and the Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre.

Heavy rain fell on that region over the weekend, with up to 250 millimetres of rain falling on some parts of the province.

Police have found the bodies of two of four people who went missing Saturday northwest of Halifax after the two vehicles they were travelling in were submerged in floodwaters.

This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Meta and Canadian Press News Fellowship.