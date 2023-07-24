Water flows through a washed-out culvert on the main CN Rail line, which leads to the port of Halifax, after the heaviest rain to hit Nova Scotia in more than 50 years triggered floods, in Truro, N.S., on July 23, 2023.NIGEL GLOADE/MILLBROOK FIRST NAT/Reuters 1 of 18

A man stands at the edge of a flooded road as vehicles are seen abandoned in water in Halifax on Saturday, July 22, 2023.Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press 2 of 18

Halifax Search and Rescue personnel navigate the floodwaters, in Bedford, N.S.on July 21, 2023.Halifax Search and Rescue/Reuters 3 of 18

Extensive flooding covers Bedford, N.S., on July 22, 2023, after the province experienced the heaviest rainfall in more than 50 years.TYLER FORD/Reuters 4 of 18

People stand on a hill surveying cars abandoned in floodwater in a mall parking lot following a major rain event in Halifax on Saturday, July 22, 2023.Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press 5 of 18

Buildings are seen upended on a riverbank as a man paddles a kayak through floodwater following a major rain event in Halifax on Saturday, July 22, 2023.Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press 6 of 18

Abandoned cars in a mall parking lot are seen in floodwater following a major rain event in Halifax on Saturday, July 22, 2023.Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press 7 of 18

A man wearing chest waders walks through a flooded mall parking lot following a major rain event in Halifax on Saturday, July 22, 2023.Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press 9 of 18

Road washouts in Hants County, N.S., on Saturday July 22, 2023.Mayor Abraham Zebian-West, of Hants Regional Municipality/Handout 10 of 18

Onlookers stand at the edge of a flooded street where vehicles are seen abandoned in water following a major flooding in Halifax on Saturday.Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press 11 of 18

Buildings in the Halifax area are submerged in floodwater on Saturday, following a long procession of intense thunderstorms that have dumped record amounts of rain across much of Nova Scotia.Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press 12 of 18

Traffic is diverted on a Halifax road following a major rain event that washed out roadways in the area on Saturday, July 22.Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press 14 of 18

The top of a service truck is seen abandoned in floodwater following a major rain event in Halifax on July 22.Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press 15 of 18

A man paddles a kayak through floodwater at a baseball diamond in Halifax on Saturday. Intense thunderstorms have dumped record amounts of rain across a wide swath of Nova Scotia, causing flash flooding, road washouts and power outages.Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press 17 of 18

A truck is seen abandoned in high floodwater on a Halifax street following a major rain event on Saturday, July 22, 2023.Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press 18 of 18

The body of a 52-year-old man and the unidentified human remains of another person were recovered in Nova Scotia on Monday morning as police and search-and-rescue teams continued to look for two others who are missing after flash floods over the weekend.

Four people, including two children, were reported missing on Saturday when the two vehicles they were travelling in were submerged in the regional municipality of West Hants, northwest of Halifax.

A series of thunderstorms that began on Friday and stretched into the following day dumped up to 250 millimetres of rain on several parts of the province, washing out roads and bridges and causing widespread damage.

Provincial officials said 25 bridges had been affected, with 19 damaged and six destroyed. At least 50 roads sustained significant damage.

Residents of Nova Scotia in Canada experience widespread flooding after historic downpours, drone video shot on July 22 shows. Reuters

About 90 kilometres north of Halifax, Canadian National Railway Co. was dealing with a major washout along part of its main line in Nova Scotia. Via Rail issued a travel warning, with no bookings available until Friday between Halifax and Moncton, N.B. Mail delivery by Canada Post is also currently on hold in the province.

A province-wide state of emergency declared on Saturday will remain in effect until Aug. 5, and on Sunday federal Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair approved a request from the province for continued assistance.

With files from Canadian Press.