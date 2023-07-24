The body of a 52-year-old man and the unidentified human remains of another person were recovered in Nova Scotia on Monday morning as police and search-and-rescue teams continued to look for two others who are missing after flash floods over the weekend.
Four people, including two children, were reported missing on Saturday when the two vehicles they were travelling in were submerged in the regional municipality of West Hants, northwest of Halifax.
A series of thunderstorms that began on Friday and stretched into the following day dumped up to 250 millimetres of rain on several parts of the province, washing out roads and bridges and causing widespread damage.
Provincial officials said 25 bridges had been affected, with 19 damaged and six destroyed. At least 50 roads sustained significant damage.
Residents of Nova Scotia in Canada experience widespread flooding after historic downpours, drone video shot on July 22 shows.
Reuters
About 90 kilometres north of Halifax, Canadian National Railway Co. was dealing with a major washout along part of its main line in Nova Scotia. Via Rail issued a travel warning, with no bookings available until Friday between Halifax and Moncton, N.B. Mail delivery by Canada Post is also currently on hold in the province.
A province-wide state of emergency declared on Saturday will remain in effect until Aug. 5, and on Sunday federal Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair approved a request from the province for continued assistance.