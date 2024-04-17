Premier Doug Ford calls on Speaker to reverse Palestinian keffiyeh scarf ban

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is calling on the Speaker of the legislature to reverse a decision to ban the traditional keffiyeh scarf – long a symbol of the pro-Palestinian protest movement – from the building, saying the prohibition is needlessly divisive.

In a brief statement Wednesday evening, Mr. Ford called on Speaker Ted Arnott to reverse the ban on the keffiyeh scarf immediately.

“The decision to ban the keffiyeh was made by the Speaker and the Speaker alone. I do not support his decision, as it needlessly divides the people of our province,” Mr. Ford’s statement said.

“I call on the speaker to reverse his decision immediately.”

The legislature prohibits political symbols or statements on apparel worn in the building, but allows cultural symbols to be worn. Mr. Arnott’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The decision to ban the scarf was also criticized by Ontario NDP leader Marit Stiles.

In a letter to Mr. Arnott, Ms. Stiles said it has come to her attention that legislative security has recently begun prohibiting the wearing of keffiyehs in the legislative precinct by members, staff and the public.

“I want to express my disappointment in this development and urge you to reconsider the directive,” Ms. Stiles says in the April 12 letter.

She said the assembly has always permitted members to “openly celebrate their culture,” including by wearing traditional clothing. She said MPPs have worn kilts, kirpans, vyshyvankas and chubas in the Ontario Legislature. Each of these clothing items have national and cultural associations, and each have, at times, been banned or considered as political symbols in need of suppression,” she said.

Ms. Stiles said the keffiyeh is a significant traditional clothing item not only for Palestinians, but to many members of the Arab and Muslim communities. She said members of her staff have been asked to remove their keffiyehs in order to come to work.

“This is unacceptable,” she said.

“Furthermore, the fact that the House of Commons and other provincial legislatures have allowed the wearing of keffiyehs in the chamber and in the precinct makes the Ontario Legislature an outlier. I am therefore asking you to reconsider this interpretation, and to make clear to everyone who works in and visits our provincial legislature that all cultures will be treated with equal respect.”

Representatives from Mr. Arnott’s office did not respond to requests for comment Wednesday.

In a statement to the Toronto Star on Wednesday, Mr. Arnott said that after extensive research, he concluded that the wearing of keffiyehs at the present time in the assembly “is intended to be a political statement.”

“So, as Speaker, I cannot authorize the wearing of keffiyehs based on our long-standing conventions,” he wrote to the Star.

Ontario Liberal leader Bonnie Crombie also called for the move to be reconsidered.

“Here in Ontario we are home to a diverse group of people from so many backgrounds. This is a time when leaders should be looking for ways to bring people together, not to further divide us,” she said on “X.”

Independent MPP Sarah Jama, a former NDP member who was removed from caucus following outcry over her statements about Israel and Palestine, condemned the decision on a social media post.

Ms. Jama, who has worn a keffiyeh in the legislature, wrote on X that tthe decision is “unsurprising, but nonetheless concerning, in a country with an ongoing legacy of colonialism.”