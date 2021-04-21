 Skip to main content
Canada

Premier Doug Ford isolating after close staffer tests positive for COVID-19

Laura StoneQueen's Park Reporter
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is in isolation after a member of his staff who had been in close contact with him tested positive for COVID-19.

Mr. Ford tested negative for the virus on Tuesday, but he will remain in isolation in Toronto, his office said.

“Immediately upon learning that this staff member was even at risk of exposure, the Premier left the legislature to be tested. While his test results have returned negative, the Premier will follow all public health advice for close contacts of positive cases, including isolating. He will do so in Toronto,” said a statement on Tuesday night from Ivana Yelich, Mr. Ford’s director of media relations.

The statement said members of the premier’s office staff who were close contacts of the person who tested positive will also isolate.

The office is seeking additional guidance from Toronto Public Health on all precautions the Premier and other staff must follow, Ms. Yelich said. The guidance is to self-isolate for 14 days, she added.

“The Premier will continue leading this government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic while in isolation, including briefings with officials and communicating with the public,” Ms. Yelich said.

Mr. Ford, who has not spoken publicly since Friday or appeared in question period this week, has faced a backlash since announcing a series of new COVID-19 measures last week that baffled experts. They warned that the government was doing too little to stop the virus from growing exponentially and overwhelming hospital intensive-care units.

The Premier received his first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine at a Toronto pharmacy on April 9.

