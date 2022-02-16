P.E.I. Premier Dennis King speaks with the media on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Dec. 8, 2021.Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

The premier of Prince Edward Island is isolating after a member of his family tested positive for COVID-19.

Dennis King posted on Twitter Wednesday that one of his children tested positive Monday evening.

King said he has been working from home since then and following the advice of the chief public health officer. He said he’s not experiencing any symptoms and has tested negative.

The premier said he now knows first-hand the challenges and stress that isolating puts on Island households.

Meanwhile, health officials in Prince Edward Island Wednesday reported one more COVID-19-related death. They said it involved a person between the ages of 40 and 59.

There were six people in hospital with COVID-19 – down one from Tuesday.

There were 2,025 active reported cases of the virus in the province on Wednesday.

