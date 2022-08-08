Privacy Commissioner of Canada Philippe Dufresne appears before the Standing Committee on Access to Information, Privacy and Ethics, in Ottawa, on Aug. 8.Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

Canada’s privacy commissioner says his office learned about the RCMP’s use of spyware through the media, and he wants Parliament to strengthen and modernize privacy laws.

Philippe Dufresne is appearing before a House of Commons committee that is investigating the use of technology that can be covertly and remotely installed on devices like computers and cellphones to monitor messages and even turn on cameras and microphones.

He says the country’s laws should be changed to include “privacy by design” and create a section in the Privacy Act that requires organizations and departments to do a privacy impact assessment when new technology is introduced that could affect the public’s right to privacy.

Dufresne says his office has asked the RCMP for more details, which are expected later this month, and that the force says it did a privacy assessment in 2021 but did not notify his office.

The commissioner says it raises issues of trust when questions are asked publicly about spyware technology after it’s already been in use.

Members of the RCMP who have overseen the use of spyware technology in a limited number of investigations will appear before the committee later today.

