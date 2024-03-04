Open this photo in gallery: Quebec public health director Dr. Luc Boileau gestures during a news conference, in Montreal on Feb. 2, 2023.Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

Quebec public health officials say the Montreal area has become the epicentre of measles cases in Canada.

Officials have confirmed there is community spread of the virus in and around the city, with a total of 10 cases reported.

On Friday public health reported three cases in the province.

Quebec public health director Dr. Luc Boileau says three of the seven cases in the city of Montreal are linked to travel.

He says almost all of those who have tested positive for the virus, which can be deadly in some cases, are children.

Montreal public health director Dr. Mylène Drouin says that before the recent spread, the city had not reported a case since 2019.

One measles case has been reported in British Columbia.