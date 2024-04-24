Quebec liquor store employees walk off the job as two-day strike begins

Open this photo in gallery: Striking SAQ, Quebec's liquor board, employees, take part in a rally in Montreal on April 24.Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

Some 5,000 Quebec liquor corporation workers have walked off the job for a planned two-day strike.

Their union – Syndicat des employé(e)s de magasins et de bureaux de la SAQ – confirmed at midnight on Facebook it was launching the strike after a lack of progress at the negotiating table.

It says the two strike days are the first to be used under the union’s 15-day strike mandate.

The union says some 70 per cent of its members are part-time or on call, and it is calling on the Société des alcools du Québec to create more full-time positions and give employees access to insurance and training.

The union says wages have not yet been addressed during negotiations.

The management of the Crown corporation says some liquor stores will remain open during the strike.