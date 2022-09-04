Former Quebec premier and Parti Quebecois leader Pauline Marois speaks during an event in honour of Rene Levesque in Longueuil, Que., on Aug. 24.Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Quebec is marking the 10-year-anniversary of its fatal election-night shooting amid renewed calls for security for political candidates on the campaign trail.

It was a decade ago today that a shooter opened fire outside the venue where then-premier elect Pauline Marois was delivering her victory speech, killing one person and seriously injuring another.

Richard Henry Bain was convicted in 2016 of one count of second degree murder and three counts of attempted murder and sentenced to at least 20 years with no possibility of parole.

While Bain didn’t enter the Metropolis nightclub, testimony at his trial revealed he’d told a forensic psychiatrist that he’d wanted to set fire to the venue and “kill as many separatists as possible,” including Marois.

The anniversary comes as politicians on the provincial election campaign trail have faced threats of violence that have raised concern over their safety.

Liberal candidate Marwah Rizqy has gone public about the death threats she’s received, while the riding office of another Liberal candidate was vandalized and robbed last week. On Saturday, Quebec provincial police announced they’d arrested a person suspected of altering a Coalition Avenir Québec candidate’s campaign poster to show it dripping blood.

