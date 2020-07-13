Quebec reportedly set to make masks mandatory in public indoor spaces

Open this photo in gallery People wear face masks as they browse in tore in Montreal on July 11, 2020. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Several media outlets are reporting that Quebec plans to make masks mandatory in all public indoor spaces across the province this week.

Premier Francois Legault is expected to make the announcement at a 1 p.m. news conference.

The reports says the regulation could come into effect as early as Saturday.

Owners of shops and other enclosed public spaces would be responsible for ensuring the new regulations are respected.

Those that do not apply the rules could reportedly face fines of between $1,000 and $6,000.

A bylaw making face coverings mandatory on public transit in the province came into effect today.

