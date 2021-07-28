Quebec reports 133 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths

Quebec is reporting 133 new COVID-19 cases but no deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

Health authorities say 61 people are in hospital, a drop of five patients, with 19 requiring intensive care, a drop of two.

The province has reported 377,034 infections and 11,240 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

Quebec has 864 reported active cases.

The province’s public health institute says that among Quebecers aged 12 and older, 83.7 per cent have received a first dose of vaccine and 64.2 per cent are considered adequately vaccinated – meaning they have had either two doses or one dose after recovering from COVID-19.

Quebec administered 71,350 doses of COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday.

