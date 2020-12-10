 Skip to main content
Explainer

When will Canadians get COVID-19 vaccines? The federal and provincial rollout plans so far

How do provinces plan to distribute the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine? Which groups, such as health care workers and seniors, will get it first? Check back here for the latest information

Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Margaret Keenan, 90, speaks with health-care worker Lorraine Hill as she prepares to leave a hospital in Coventry, England, on Dec. 9. Ms. Keenan was the first Briton to get the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine, which has now been approved for use in Canada as well.

Jonny Weeks/The Guardian - Pool/Getty Images

Less than a year after COVID-19 first reached our shores, Canada has already approved a vaccine against the virus that causes it. Now the federal government, the provinces, the territories and First Nations have a difficult task – getting the vaccine into Canadians’ arms – and an ambitious timetable for doing it. Priority groups in health care and seniors’ homes will get the first doses, but health officials hope to have general vaccination under way by April. The doses will be free of charge for everyone.

Here’s a primer on the rollout plans so far. In the meantime, you can also check our guides of the latest COVID-19 case numbers across Canada, general news and information and COVID-19 restrictions by province.


Which vaccines are Canadians getting?

Watch: How did Health Canada decide so quickly that Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine was safe to use? Science reporter Ivan Semeniuk explains how Canada benefited from researchers working in parallel and accelerating the approval process.

So far, Health Canada has approved only one vaccine, developed by Pfizer Inc. and German-based BioNTech. Here’s a primer on the research behind it and how Health Canada determined it was safe. The vaccine proved 95-per-cent effective in late-stage clinical trials, but to be fully effective it requires two doses given 21 days apart. The vaccine has to be stored at -70 C, much colder than regular freezers, so the provinces have been scrambling to get enough ultra-low-temperature storage space.

Story continues below advertisement

In the meantime, Ottawa has also pre-purchased six other vaccine candidates, three of which are still in a “rolling submission” process that allows Health Canada to evaluate them before all the data is gathered. Some of the vaccines under review can be stored at relatively normal temperatures, and one (Janssen/Johnson & Johnson’s) would require only a single dose. The makers of those vaccines are

  • Moderna
  • AstraZeneca/Oxford
  • Janssen/Johnson & Johnson
  • Medicago/GlaxoSmithKline
  • Novavax
  • Sanofi/GlaxoSmithKline


The federal rollout

Ottawa has been buying tens of millions of doses of various vaccines and co-ordinating with the provinces, territories and First Nations to deliver them as quickly as possible. The vaccines go through a central agency, the National Operations Centre, where health officials and the military organize their distribution. The high-level guidelines about who should be vaccinated first come from the National Advisory Committee on Immunization, which says the initial doses should go to

  • seniors’ home residents and staff
  • adults 70 or older, starting with the oldest, then going down in five-year increments
  • health care workers
  • adults in Indigenous communities

Ottawa’s initial timetable calls for 125,000 people to be vaccinated by the end of the year, with general inoculation starting in April and all Canadians vaccinated by December, 2021. That timetable isn’t set in stone, as much will depend on the global supply of vaccines.

Percentage

of Canadian

population

able to be vaccinated

Number

of Canadians

able to be

vaccinated

2020 Q4

125,000

>1%

2021 Q1

3 million

8%

Vaccinations

will start

for general

population

in April 2021

2021 Q2

15-19 million

40-50%

2021 Q3

100%

38 million

Note: Information is based on regulatory approval and

anticipated delivery schedules of vaccine supply.

JOHN SOPINSKI/THE GLOBE AND MAIL,

SOURCE: PUBLIC HEALTH AGENCY of CANADA

2020 Q4

2021 Q1

2021 Q2

2021 Q3

Number

of Canadians

able to be

vaccinated

15-19 million

125,000

3 million

38 million

Percentage

of Canadian

population

able to be

vaccinated

100%

>1%

8%

40-50%

Vaccinations will start for general population in April 2021

Note: Information is based on regulatory approval and anticipated delivery schedules of vaccine supply.

JOHN SOPINSKI/THE GLOBE AND MAIL,

SOURCE: PUBLIC HEALTH AGENCY of CANADA

2020 Q4

2021 Q1

2021 Q2

2021 Q3

Number

of Canadians

able to be

vaccinated

125,000

3 million

15-19 million

38 million

Percentage

of Canadian

population

able to be

vaccinated

>1%

8%

40-50%

100%

Vaccinations will start for general population in April 2021

Note: Information is based on regulatory approval and anticipated delivery schedules of vaccine supply.

JOHN SOPINSKI/THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: PUBLIC HEALTH AGENCY of CANADA


The provincial rollouts

Once the National Operations Centre has the doses, they go to distribution depots set up by the provinces and territories. Each of these, as well as the military and the federal agency in charge of prisons, will follow one of three models for distribution.

CANADIAN VACCINE DISTRIBUTION MODELS BY REGION OR ORGANIZATION

The rollout of COVID-19 vaccines may follow

a similar pattern but in the initial stages the

federal government will play a more active

role because of the logistical challenges

associated with vaccines that require cold

or ultracold infrastructure.

ALTA, SASK., ONT., QUE. AND N.B.

MANUFACTURER

CENTRAL DEPOT

PHARMACY WHOLESALE DISTRIBUTORS AND SELF

DISTRIBUTING CHAINS

REGIONAL DEPOT

ADMINISTRATION

SITES AND

FIRST NATIONS

PROVIDERS

PHARMACIES

B.C., N.S. and N.L.

MANUFACTURER

CENTRAL DEPOT

REGIONAL DEPOTS

ADMINISTRATION SITES AND

FIRST NATIONS PROVIDERS

Man., PEI., Yukon, NWT, Nunavut, Department of National Defence and Correctional Service Canada

MANUFACTURER

CENTRAL OR

REGIONAL DEPOTS

ADMINISTRATION SITES AND

FIRST NATIONS PROVIDERS

MURAT yükselir / the globe and mail,

source: Public Heath Agency of Canada

CANADIAN VACCINE DISTRIBUTION MODELS BY REGION OR ORGANIZATION

The rollout of COVID-19 vaccines may follow a

similar pattern but in the initial stages the federal

government will play a more active role because of

the logistical challenges associated with vaccines

that require cold or ultracold infrastructure.

ALTA, SASK., ONT., QUE. AND N.B.

MANUFACTURER

CENTRAL DEPOT

PHARMACY WHOLESALE DISTRIBUTORS AND SELF

DISTRIBUTING CHAINS

REGIONAL DEPOTS

ADMINISTRATION

SITES AND

FIRST NATIONS

PROVIDERS

PHARMACIES

B.C., N.S. and N.L.

MANUFACTURER

CENTRAL DEPOT

REGIONAL DEPOTS

ADMINISTRATION SITES AND

FIRST NATIONS PROVIDERS

Man., PEI., Yukon, NWT, Nunavut, Department of National Defence and Correctional Service Canada

MANUFACTURER

CENTRAL OR

REGIONAL DEPOTS

ADMINISTRATION SITES AND

FIRST NATIONS PROVIDERS

MURAT yükselir / the globe and mail,

source:Public Heath Agency of Canada

CANADIAN VACCINE DISTRIBUTION MODELS

BY REGION OR ORGANIZATION

The rollout of COVID-19 vaccines may follow a similar pattern but

in the initial stages the federal government will play a more active role

because of the logistical challenges associated with vaccines that require

cold or ultracold infrastructure.

Alta, Sask., Ont., Que. and N.B.

B.C., N.S. and N.L.

Man., PEI., Yukon, NWT, Nunavut, Department of National Defence and Correctional Service Canada

MANUFACTURER

CENTRAL DEPOT

CENTRAL DEPOT

CENTRAL OR

REGIONAL DEPOTS

PHARMACY WHOLESALE DISTRIBUTORS AND SELF

DISTRIBUTING CHAINS

REGIONAL DEPOTS

REGIONAL DEPOTS

ADMINISTRATION

SITES AND

FIRST NATIONS

PROVIDERS

ADMINISTRATION

SITES AND

FIRST NATIONS

PROVIDERS

ADMINISTRATION

SITES AND

FIRST NATIONS

PROVIDERS

PHARMACIES

MURAT yükselir / the globe and mail, source: Public Heath Agency of Canada

Newfoundland and Labrador

Prince Edward Island

  • Official page: Check PEI’s coronavirus information page here.
  • What we know so far: Health officials have said they’re ready to receive the first shipments of vaccine when they arrive. At the moment, PEI is also in the midst of a “circuit breaker” lockdown to stop an outbreak of new cases; islanders are urged to stay home and avoid social gatherings.

Nova Scotia

  • Official page: Check Nova Scotia’s coronavirus information page here.
  • What we know so far: Health officials have said their priority for December is the Central Zone, the Halifax area, with priority given to health care workers in COVID-19 and intensive-care units. The initial vaccines will be stored at a teaching complex at the Queen Elizabeth II Health Sciences Centre, but officials are also trying to secure additional freezers.

New Brunswick

Quebec

Ontario

  • Official page: Check Ontario’s coronavirus information page and its guide to the vaccine rollout specifically.
  • What we know so far: Queen’s Park has said seniors, their caregivers and health care workers will be the first to get vaccinated, as well as adults in Indigenous communities and recipients of chronic home health care. Ontario also plans to give people proof of vaccination that may be required later to avoid travel restrictions.

Manitoba

Saskatchewan

Alberta

B.C.

  • Official page: Check B.C.’s coronavirus information page and its guide to the vaccine rollout specifically.
  • What we know so far: There are only two distribution sites for now, but there are plans to eventually have nine. Officials will vaccinate long-term care workers first, top health official Bonnie Henry says, and further batches will go to health care workers, people over 80 and other vulnerable populations by March.

Territories

  • Official pages: Check the coronavirus information pages for Nunavut, the Northwest Territories and Yukon.
  • What we know so far: Vast distances and a lack of ultra-cold storage will make the rollout in the territories especially difficult. Nunavut’s chief public health officer says it’s looking to get the Moderna vaccine when it’s available, since it doesn’t require ultra-cold storage.

Compiled by Globe staff

With reports from Ivan Semeniuk, Kelly Grant and The Canadian Press

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Coronavirus information
Coronavirus information
The Zero Canada Project provides resources to help you manage your health, your finances and your family life as Canada reopens.
Visit the hub
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies