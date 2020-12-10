When will Canadians get COVID-19 vaccines? The federal and provincial rollout plans so far

Open this photo in gallery Margaret Keenan, 90, speaks with health-care worker Lorraine Hill as she prepares to leave a hospital in Coventry, England, on Dec. 9. Ms. Keenan was the first Briton to get the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine, which has now been approved for use in Canada as well. Jonny Weeks/The Guardian - Pool/Getty Images

Less than a year after COVID-19 first reached our shores, Canada has already approved a vaccine against the virus that causes it. Now the federal government, the provinces, the territories and First Nations have a difficult task – getting the vaccine into Canadians’ arms – and an ambitious timetable for doing it. Priority groups in health care and seniors’ homes will get the first doses, but health officials hope to have general vaccination under way by April. The doses will be free of charge for everyone.

Here's a primer on the rollout plans so far.





Which vaccines are Canadians getting?

Watch: How did Health Canada decide so quickly that Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine was safe to use? Science reporter Ivan Semeniuk explains how Canada benefited from researchers working in parallel and accelerating the approval process.

So far, Health Canada has approved only one vaccine, developed by Pfizer Inc. and German-based BioNTech. Here’s a primer on the research behind it and how Health Canada determined it was safe. The vaccine proved 95-per-cent effective in late-stage clinical trials, but to be fully effective it requires two doses given 21 days apart. The vaccine has to be stored at -70 C, much colder than regular freezers, so the provinces have been scrambling to get enough ultra-low-temperature storage space.

In the meantime, Ottawa has also pre-purchased six other vaccine candidates, three of which are still in a “rolling submission” process that allows Health Canada to evaluate them before all the data is gathered. Some of the vaccines under review can be stored at relatively normal temperatures, and one (Janssen/Johnson & Johnson’s) would require only a single dose. The makers of those vaccines are

Moderna

AstraZeneca/Oxford

Janssen/Johnson & Johnson

Medicago/GlaxoSmithKline

Novavax

Sanofi/GlaxoSmithKline





The federal rollout

Ottawa has been buying tens of millions of doses of various vaccines and co-ordinating with the provinces, territories and First Nations to deliver them as quickly as possible. The vaccines go through a central agency, the National Operations Centre, where health officials and the military organize their distribution. The high-level guidelines about who should be vaccinated first come from the National Advisory Committee on Immunization, which says the initial doses should go to

seniors’ home residents and staff

adults 70 or older, starting with the oldest, then going down in five-year increments

health care workers

adults in Indigenous communities

Ottawa’s initial timetable calls for 125,000 people to be vaccinated by the end of the year, with general inoculation starting in April and all Canadians vaccinated by December, 2021. That timetable isn’t set in stone, as much will depend on the global supply of vaccines.

Percentage of Canadian population able to be vaccinated Number of Canadians able to be vaccinated 2020 Q4 125,000 >1% 2021 Q1 3 million 8% Vaccinations will start for general population in April 2021 2021 Q2 15-19 million 40-50% 2021 Q3 100% 38 million Note: Information is based on regulatory approval and anticipated delivery schedules of vaccine supply. JOHN SOPINSKI/THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: PUBLIC HEALTH AGENCY of CANADA 2020 Q4 2021 Q1 2021 Q2 2021 Q3 Number of Canadians able to be vaccinated 15-19 million 125,000 3 million 38 million Percentage of Canadian population able to be vaccinated 100% >1% 8% 40-50% Vaccinations will start for general population in April 2021 Note: Information is based on regulatory approval and anticipated delivery schedules of vaccine supply. JOHN SOPINSKI/THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: PUBLIC HEALTH AGENCY of CANADA 2020 Q4 2021 Q1 2021 Q2 2021 Q3 Number of Canadians able to be vaccinated 125,000 3 million 15-19 million 38 million Percentage of Canadian population able to be vaccinated >1% 8% 40-50% 100% Vaccinations will start for general population in April 2021 Note: Information is based on regulatory approval and anticipated delivery schedules of vaccine supply. JOHN SOPINSKI/THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: PUBLIC HEALTH AGENCY of CANADA





The provincial rollouts

Once the National Operations Centre has the doses, they go to distribution depots set up by the provinces and territories. Each of these, as well as the military and the federal agency in charge of prisons, will follow one of three models for distribution.

CANADIAN VACCINE DISTRIBUTION MODELS BY REGION OR ORGANIZATION The rollout of COVID-19 vaccines may follow a similar pattern but in the initial stages the federal government will play a more active role because of the logistical challenges associated with vaccines that require cold or ultracold infrastructure. ALTA, SASK., ONT., QUE. AND N.B. MANUFACTURER CENTRAL DEPOT PHARMACY WHOLESALE DISTRIBUTORS AND SELF DISTRIBUTING CHAINS REGIONAL DEPOT ADMINISTRATION SITES AND FIRST NATIONS PROVIDERS PHARMACIES B.C., N.S. and N.L. MANUFACTURER CENTRAL DEPOT REGIONAL DEPOTS ADMINISTRATION SITES AND FIRST NATIONS PROVIDERS Man., PEI., Yukon, NWT, Nunavut, Department of National Defence and Correctional Service Canada MANUFACTURER CENTRAL OR REGIONAL DEPOTS ADMINISTRATION SITES AND FIRST NATIONS PROVIDERS MURAT yükselir / the globe and mail, source: Public Heath Agency of Canada CANADIAN VACCINE DISTRIBUTION MODELS BY REGION OR ORGANIZATION The rollout of COVID-19 vaccines may follow a similar pattern but in the initial stages the federal government will play a more active role because of the logistical challenges associated with vaccines that require cold or ultracold infrastructure. ALTA, SASK., ONT., QUE. AND N.B. MANUFACTURER CENTRAL DEPOT PHARMACY WHOLESALE DISTRIBUTORS AND SELF DISTRIBUTING CHAINS REGIONAL DEPOTS ADMINISTRATION SITES AND FIRST NATIONS PROVIDERS PHARMACIES B.C., N.S. and N.L. MANUFACTURER CENTRAL DEPOT REGIONAL DEPOTS ADMINISTRATION SITES AND FIRST NATIONS PROVIDERS Man., PEI., Yukon, NWT, Nunavut, Department of National Defence and Correctional Service Canada MANUFACTURER CENTRAL OR REGIONAL DEPOTS ADMINISTRATION SITES AND FIRST NATIONS PROVIDERS MURAT yükselir / the globe and mail, source:Public Heath Agency of Canada CANADIAN VACCINE DISTRIBUTION MODELS BY REGION OR ORGANIZATION The rollout of COVID-19 vaccines may follow a similar pattern but in the initial stages the federal government will play a more active role because of the logistical challenges associated with vaccines that require cold or ultracold infrastructure. Alta, Sask., Ont., Que. and N.B. B.C., N.S. and N.L. Man., PEI., Yukon, NWT, Nunavut, Department of National Defence and Correctional Service Canada MANUFACTURER CENTRAL DEPOT CENTRAL DEPOT CENTRAL OR REGIONAL DEPOTS PHARMACY WHOLESALE DISTRIBUTORS AND SELF DISTRIBUTING CHAINS REGIONAL DEPOTS REGIONAL DEPOTS ADMINISTRATION SITES AND FIRST NATIONS PROVIDERS ADMINISTRATION SITES AND FIRST NATIONS PROVIDERS ADMINISTRATION SITES AND FIRST NATIONS PROVIDERS PHARMACIES MURAT yükselir / the globe and mail, source: Public Heath Agency of Canada

Newfoundland and Labrador

Official page: Check Newfoundland and Labrador’s coronavirus information page here.

Check Newfoundland and Labrador’s coronavirus information page here. What we know so far: Due to the need for ultra-cold storage, Newfoundland and Labrador’s initial doses can only be delivered in St. John’s. Health officials are working on a plan to get priority groups vaccinated.

Prince Edward Island

Official page: Check PEI’s coronavirus information page here.

Check PEI’s coronavirus information page here. What we know so far: Health officials have said they’re ready to receive the first shipments of vaccine when they arrive. At the moment, PEI is also in the midst of a “circuit breaker” lockdown to stop an outbreak of new cases; islanders are urged to stay home and avoid social gatherings.

Nova Scotia

Official page: Check Nova Scotia’s coronavirus information page here.

Check Nova Scotia’s coronavirus information page here. What we know so far: Health officials have said their priority for December is the Central Zone, the Halifax area, with priority given to health care workers in COVID-19 and intensive-care units. The initial vaccines will be stored at a teaching complex at the Queen Elizabeth II Health Sciences Centre, but officials are also trying to secure additional freezers.

New Brunswick

Official page: Check New Brunswick’s coronavirus information page here.

Check New Brunswick’s coronavirus information page here. What we know so far: Premier Blaine Higgs has said nursing homes are “priority No. 1,” and the province has prepared storage space to receive its initial doses.

Quebec

Official page: Check Quebec’s coronavirus information page and its guide to the vaccine rollout specifically.

Check Quebec’s coronavirus information page and its guide to the vaccine rollout specifically. What we know so far: Health Minister Christian Dubé has said Quebec’s first doses of the Pfizer vaccine will go to about 2,000 people in long-term care homes.

Ontario

Official page: Check Ontario’s coronavirus information page and its guide to the vaccine rollout specifically.

Check Ontario’s coronavirus information page and its guide to the vaccine rollout specifically. What we know so far: Queen’s Park has said seniors, their caregivers and health care workers will be the first to get vaccinated, as well as adults in Indigenous communities and recipients of chronic home health care. Ontario also plans to give people proof of vaccination that may be required later to avoid travel restrictions.

Manitoba

Official page: Check Manitoba’s coronavirus information page and its initial news release on the rollout.

Check Manitoba’s coronavirus information page and its initial news release on the rollout. What we know so far: Premier Brian Pallister says the first doses will go to some 900 health care workers in critical-care units, with other health workers, seniors and Indigenous people next in line.

Saskatchewan

Official page: Check Saskatchewan’s coronavirus information page and its guide to the vaccine rollout specifically.

Check Saskatchewan’s coronavirus information page and its guide to the vaccine rollout specifically. What we know so far: Critical health care workers will get vaccinated first in a pilot project at Reginal General Hospital, with the next stage extending to more health care workers, long-term care staff and residents and people in remote areas.

Alberta

Official page: Check the Alberta government’s coronavirus information page and Alberta Health Services’ vaccination page.

Check the Alberta government’s coronavirus information page and Alberta Health Services’ vaccination page. What we know so far: The initial vaccinations will focus on two hospitals in Edmonton and Calgary, the Health Minister says, adding that Alberta eventually plans a rollout from 30 different locations.

B.C.

Official page: Check B.C.’s coronavirus information page and its guide to the vaccine rollout specifically.

Check B.C.’s coronavirus information page and its guide to the vaccine rollout specifically. What we know so far: There are only two distribution sites for now, but there are plans to eventually have nine. Officials will vaccinate long-term care workers first, top health official Bonnie Henry says, and further batches will go to health care workers, people over 80 and other vulnerable populations by March.

Territories

Official pages: Check the coronavirus information pages for Nunavut, the Northwest Territories and Yukon.

Check the coronavirus information pages for Nunavut, the Northwest Territories and Yukon. What we know so far: Vast distances and a lack of ultra-cold storage will make the rollout in the territories especially difficult. Nunavut’s chief public health officer says it’s looking to get the Moderna vaccine when it’s available, since it doesn’t require ultra-cold storage.

Compiled by Globe staff

With reports from Ivan Semeniuk, Kelly Grant and The Canadian Press

