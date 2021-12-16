Quebec Premier Francois Legault says he will announce later today new measures aimed at slowing the spread of the novel coronavirus, as the province reports its most new COVID-19 cases in nearly a year.

Quebec is reporting 2,736 new cases of COVID-19 today – the highest number since Jan. 8 – and five additional deaths linked to the disease.

Legault called the situation in the province “critical” in a post on Twitter and said he will announce significant measures in response to rising cases and the spread of the Omicron variant.

The Health Department says 305 people are in hospital, a decline of four from the day before, with 34 admissions and 38 discharges. It says 63 people are in intensive care, a drop of 10.

Officials say 6.4 per cent of COVID-19 tests analyzed Wednesday were positive, up from 5.8 per cent a day earlier and 3.7 per cent two weeks ago.

The province’s public health institute says it has confirmed 13 cases of the Omicron variant in the province and says there are another 129 suspected cases of the variant – up from just 24 a day earlier.

