People lineup outside a COVID-19 testing clinic, in Montreal, on Oct. 17.Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Quebec is reporting a spike in COVID-19 cases today, with nearly 1,200 new infections.

In addition to the 1,196 new cases, the province is also reporting two more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus.

COVID-19-related hospitalizations rose by 12 compared with the prior day, to 239, after 28 patients entered hospital and 16 were discharged. The number of people in intensive care rose by one, to 52.

Health Minister Christian Dube said earlier this morning that health authorities expected cases to be in this range after certain restrictions were relaxed in November.

But Dube told a news conference the government doesn’t want the daily numbers to go any higher into the holiday season, when Quebeckers are expected to gather indoors.

Dube said there’s no need for panic, but he said Quebeckers must remain vigilant and follow public health orders.

“What I want Quebeckers to remember, we need to keep those numbers low so that we can enter Christmas at the right level, and not only for us, but for the people that work in hospitals,” he said.

“So, there’s no panic, but we need to be really vigilant over the next few weeks.”

He said the rise in cases is problematic because children between the ages of five and 11 have only started to get vaccinated and because most adults haven’t received a booster dose. Hospitalizations in the province have been rising by about 10 a day, he said.

Health workers administered just over 23,000 vaccine doses in the previous 24 hours, according to provincial data. About 12,000 of them went to children under 12, and another 6,123 were boosters given to those 70 and older.

Dube said officials in the province haven’t identified any new cases involving the Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus, adding that authorities are screening all of Tuesday’s positive cases for that variant of concern. Quebec has so far identified one case of the Omicron variant.

