Quebec is reporting six more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus today and a rise of 85 COVID-19 hospitalizations.

The Health Department says 1,793 patients are in hospital with the disease after 184 people were admitted in the past 24 hours and 99 were discharged.

It says 69 people are in intensive care, a decline of two.

Officials are reporting 2,234 new COVID-19 cases detected by PCR testing, which is reserved for certain high-risk groups. They say 15.9 per cent of tests analyzed on Sunday were positive.

The Health Department says 113 new infections were detected in long-term care centres on Sunday, bringing the total number of active cases in those facilities to 1,387.

There have been 54 deaths linked to ongoing outbreaks in Quebec’s long-term care homes.

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe reporters and editors.