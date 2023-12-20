Open this photo in gallery: François Hénault of the CSN, left, responds to questions at a news conference Dec. 20, 2023, in Quebec City. Union leaders of the public sector "common front" are negotiating with the government for new contracts. From left, Hénault, Éric Gingras of the CSQ, Magali Picard of the FTQ and Robert Comeau of the APTS.Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press

Unions representing hundreds of thousands of Quebec public sector workers have threatened to start an open-ended strike in early 2024 if no deal is reached with the government before the new year.

In a news conference Wednesday, leaders of a group of four unions known by their initials – CSQ, CSN, APTS and FTQ – that calls itself the Common Front called on Premier François Legault’s government to ramp up negotiations to avoid another walkout.

Their members, 420,000 workers including teachers, education support staff, lab technicians and many others, have already held 11 days of strike action in November and December in an escalating labour conflict that has shut down schools and delayed health care procedures throughout the province.

“We want to reach a deal before the holidays but if not, the message is that winter 2024 is going to be quite difficult for the Premier,” said François Enault, first vice-president of the CSN at the news conference. “The latest polls show that the more we go on strike, the more the population supports us,” he said.

Union leaders declined to say when exactly an eventual open-ended strike would start.

Mr. Enault said that for unions to accept an offer, it must be tied to inflation to ensure workers don’t lose purchasing power, and it must provide for what he called a “pay catch-up” for members to see a salary increase. Union leaders have repeatedly denounced the fact that plumbers, for example, make less money in the public than in the private sector, which they say exacerbates worker shortages.

Josée Scalabrini, the president of the CSQ-affiliated Fédération des syndicats de l’enseignement (FSE-CSQ), the province’s most important teachers’ union with 95,000 members throughout the province, said the latest government offer was a “smoke show.”

Her assessment was completely at odds with what Quebec Education Minister Bernard Drainville said Tuesday about the offer, made that day. “We are putting a lot of things on the table,” Mr. Drainville said during an unrelated event. “There are really important improvements and we hope that this will pave the way for an agreement.” No details about the offer were made public.

In a video posted on social media Tuesday night, Ms. Scalabrini said: “We have major setbacks: all the priorities of the government, nothing significant on classroom makeup and on workload reduction.” The union has been asking for fewer working hours and smaller classes, among other things.

Another teachers’ union, the Fédération autonome de l’enseignement (FAE), which represents more than 66,000 teachers on an open-ended strike since Nov. 23, said in a statement on social media Wednesday it was still looking at the most recent offer.

Meanwhile, 80,000 nurses and other health care professionals represented by the Fédération interprofessionnelle de la santé du Québec (FIQ) announced Tuesday that they requested the appointment of a mediator because of the slow progress and “total lack of openness to compromise on the part of the government.”

Marylène Le Houillier, a spokesperson for Treasury Board Chair Sonia LeBel, said the government’s objective was to reach an agreement before Christmas, but declined to further comment Wednesday.

The last proposal made public by the government in early December, provided for a 12.7-per-cent pay increase over five years, up from a previous offer of a 10.3-per-cent increase in October. It was rejected by all unions.