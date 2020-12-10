Quebec’s health minister defends coronavirus rules as province reports 1,842 new cases

Open this photo in gallery Quebec Premier Francois Legault looks on as Health Minister Christian Dube responds to reporters questions during a news conference on the COVID-19 pandemic, at the legislature in Quebec City, on Dec. 9, 2020. Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press

Quebec’s health minister defended his government’s decision to go further than public health recommendations by shuttering restaurant dining rooms.

Christian Dube told reporters Thursday in Quebec City that a public health proposal to keep restaurants open to family groups was not practical, adding that he’s confident the decision to end restaurant dining saved lives amid rising infection numbers.

Dube said it’s important to remember the context: case numbers were soaring at the end of September, and the situation has deteriorated even with dining rooms and other gathering spots closed since Oct. 1 in the province’s biggest cities.

“Where would we be today if we hadn’t closed the bars and restaurants?” Dube asked. “We have 1,842 cases (reported Thursday.) We have hospitalizations that are on the rise.”

On Wednesday, public health director Dr. Horacio Arruda said the decision to order restaurants dining rooms to close in so-called red zones with high infection rates was not based directly on a recommendation from his office.

One of his advisers told the committee that health officials had recommended allowing restaurants to stay open, but only to groups of family members dining together.

Opposition parties seized on Arruda’s comments to decry a lack of transparency in the Legault government’s pandemic decisions.

“That is the issue, we can’t compare notes, we can’t compare what public health is saying versus what the government is saying,” Liberal Leader Dominique Anglade said.

Dube said the public health recommendation wasn’t to keep them restaurants unconditionally — there were many restrictions and strict distancing measures.

“And restaurants and owners have said: ‘No, we don’t want that, we cannot be profitable, we would rather close than getting this recommendation,’ " Dube said.

Dube said he was confident the government made the right decision and thanked restaurant owners for accepting it.

“We had facts at that time that we were not going in the right direction,” Dube said. “Quebecers will appreciate that we have to make those difficult decisions every day.”

In addition to the 1,842 new cases, the Health Department reported 33 more deaths linked to the novel coronavirus, including eight in the previous 24 hours. The number of hospitalizations increased by four to 848, with 113 patients in intensive care, eight fewer than a day earlier.

Montreal had the most new cases with 648, and six other regions reported more than 100 new infections.

The province has now confirmed 158,310 COVID-19 cases and 7,382 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

