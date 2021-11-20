RCMP officers clear a barricade set up by a First Nations group at the Gitdumden checkpoint near Houston, B.C, in January 2019.AMBER BRACKEN/The New York Times News Service

Award-winning photojournalist Amber Bracken is among 14 in RCMP custody after a Coastal GasLink injunction was breached in northern British Columbia on Friday.

Ms. Bracken was reporting on the second day of rising tensions near Houston, B.C., at the Gidimt’en camp in Wet’suwet’en territory during the time of her arrest.

At the centre of the protest is a 670-kilometre natural gas pipeline that has been opposed by Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs and members of the Gidimt’en clan. Indigenous protesters had been blockading access to a forest service road that was used by more than 500 pipeline workers at the construction site for nearly a week when it was cleared by the RCMP.

Tensions rise after RCMP clear road of protesters as B.C. pipeline conflict continues

Mounties said they were enforcing a court injunction that had been granted to Coastal GasLink by the B.C. Supreme Court that prohibits protests that would prevent pipeline workers from using the road when tensions escalated. RCMP said they arrived on Friday to find “additional obstructions, blockades, two building-like structures as well as a wood pile that was on fire directly around a drilling site.”

Police said they read the court injunction and encouraged anyone inside the buildings to leave. When they refused, the RCMP said they broke through the doors and began arresting people.

“Police can confirm that among those inside the structures were two individuals who later identified themselves as independent journalists,” the RCMP said in an online statement.

Ms. Bracken had been working on assignment for the online magazine The Narwhal at the time of her arrest and had been given press passes and a formal letter of assignment, editor-in-chief Emma Gilchrist said in an e-mailed statement to The Globe and Mail.

The gate of entry to the Unist'ot'en camp near Houston, B.C., in December 2018.Amber Bracken/The New York Times News Service

Ms. Gilchrist added that The Narwhal had also reached out to the local RCMP media liaisons proactively to inform them that Ms. Bracken would be working as a journalist covering the Gidimt’en camp.

“The Narwhal is extremely disturbed that photojournalist Amber Bracken was arrested for doing her job while reporting on the events unfolding in Wet’suwet’en territory on Friday,” the statement read.

“As of Friday night, the RCMP were refusing to release Bracken, in violation of her charter rights. We strongly condemn the RCMP for this behaviour and all violations of press freedoms in this country.”

The Narwhal said they have not been able to recover Ms. Bracken’s equipment at this point.

Ms. Bracken is an Edmonton-based journalist whose work has appeared in The Globe and Mail, the New York Times, National Geographic, BuzzFeed, Maclean’s and the Wall Street Journal, and has won numerous awards.

She was recognized by the Canadian Association of Journalists for her “moral courage” during her coverage of the Wet’suwet’en crisis in The Narwhal last year. Ms. Bracken also won a world press photo award for her coverage of Standing Rock in 2017.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.