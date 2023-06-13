Open this photo in gallery: Conservative MP for Wellington-Halton Hills Michael Chong prepares to appear as a witness at the Standing Committee on Procedure and House Affairs (PROC) in Ottawa, May 16, 2023.Spencer Colby/The Canadian Press

The RCMP has opened an investigation into the Chinese government’s targeting of Conservative foreign affairs critic Michael Chong and his relatives.

The Canadian government expelled a Chinese diplomat in May over the matter which came to light in a Globe and Mail article that relied on secret Canadian Security Intelligence Service documents and national security sources.

RCMP commissioner Michael Duheme told the Commons Procedure and House Affairs Committee Tuesday the force only learned about the matter when it became public.

“We found about it through the committee here and through the media,” he told MPs.

“When we were made aware of it, we approached Mr. Chong and began the investigation.”

Commissioner Duheme told MPs the Mounties have more than 100 open files on foreign interference. He was answering a question regarding how many investigations are underway.

He was also asked about his recent comments to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) where he said Mounties have found “ties from organized crime all the way up to the Chinese state.” He told ABC the goal is “to create the instability within the country or that region. It’s also an attack on a democracy. It has a significant impact on Canada.”

He told MPs that he told media in Australia “China represents the greatest threat for democracy in our country.”

He bases that on intelligence as well as meetings of the Five Eyes intelligence-sharing alliance that he participated in during a recent trip to Australia.

As The Globe first reported in May, Mr. Chong and his family were targeted by the Chinese government after he spearheaded a parliamentary motion in 2021 declaring China’s repression of Uyghurs to constitute genocide. Other Western legislatures later echoed Canada’s condemnation of Beijing’s treatment of Muslim minorities by making similar declarations. The Globe revealed Chinese diplomat Zhao Wei was behind efforts to intimidate Conservative foreign affairs critic Michael Chong and family members in Hong Kong in 2021 to retaliate for the MP sponsoring a parliamentary motion critical of Beijing human rights abuses against its Uyghur minority.

Mr. Zhao was expelled by Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly in early May.

It turns out Mr. Chong was only one of at least three MPs – all opposition party members – who were targeted by Beijing.

On May 30, former Conservative leader Erin O’Toole informed the House that CSIS briefed him that “my party, several members of my caucus and me were targets of misinformation and voter suppression that was orchestrated by China before and during the 2021 election.”

NDP foreign affairs critic Jenny Kwan is the third opposition MP to be identified as a target of Chinese state intimidation. Ms. Kwan revealed last month that she received a classified briefing from the Canadian Security Intelligence Service on Friday during which she was told that she has been – and still is – a target because of her outspoken criticism of China’s authoritarian regime. This includes China’s efforts since 2020 to silence opposition and dissent in Hong Kong, where she was born, as well as Beijing’s brutal treatment of Muslim Uyghurs in China’s Xinjiang province.