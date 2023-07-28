RCMP say they think they have recovered the body of a 31-year-old man who was last seen floating down a river on Nova Scotia’s South Shore after his tube capsized earlier this week.

Police said in a news release today the human remains found have been tentatively identified as belonging to the missing man but added that the medical examiner’s office still needed to confirm.

They say a member of the public saw a body floating where the Gold River meets the ocean.

Site of Nova Scotia flash flood known for poor cellular service, politicians say

The man had been tubing downriver with two other men when their tubes capsized on Monday.

Two men made it ashore, but one 31-year-old was last seen drifting down the river, some 80 kilometres from Halifax.

Police called off the search after determining the man had been swept out to sea.

This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Meta and Canadian Press News Fellowship.