Open this photo in gallery: Kyla Frenchman, mother of Tanner Brass, wipes a tear at a joint media event organized by The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) in Saskatoon, on March 2, 2022.Liam Richards/The Canadian Press

A Saskatchewan man is to be sentenced today for killing his toddler in a case where police were found to have neglected their duty in not checking on the child.

Kaij Brass had been set to stand trial for second-degree murder, but the Crown says he has pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

The Public Complaints Commission released its report last year into the 2022 death of 13-month-old Tanner Brass in Prince Albert, Sask.

It says the boy’s mother, Kyla Frenchman, had called 911 to say her child’s father was intoxicated and had assaulted her.

Two officers spoke with the mother outside the home, but she didn’t want to pursue an assault investigation.

The report says the officers did not enter the house or attempt to check on the child, and five hours later a man called 911 and said he had killed his baby.

The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations alleged the officers racially profiled Frenchman and accused her of being drunk.

The commission’s report said the officers thought the mother was sober, but there was no place for her to go. They told her she could spend a few hours at the police detention centre and she agreed to go with them.

While at the front door of the home, the officers said Brass came to a window but refused to open the door. The report said the officers believed he didn’t appear intoxicated.

The boy was left with his father.

When police asked if Frenchman was concerned about her son’s safety, the report said the mother became emotional and alleged Brass “hits him when he puts him to bed.”

The report called the boy’s death “tragic and potentially avoidable.”

“(Tanner) was, at all relevant times, vulnerable and in danger while inside the residence with (his father),” said the report.