Open this photo in gallery: Justice Minister Bronwyn Eyre at a press conference at Government House in Regina on May 31, 2022.Michael Bell/The Canadian Press

The Saskatchewan government is using its autonomy legislation for the first time to review the federal government’s proposed clean-electricity regulations.

Justice Minister Bronwyn Eyre says she’s implementing the Saskatchewan First Act to establish a tribunal to study the economic effects of the rules.

The regulations would require provinces to work toward an emissions-free electricity grid by 2035.

Eyre says the tribunal’s members are to submit a report outlining the costs.

She adds the report could also be used as evidence in court, should the province file an injunction application in the future.

On Monday, Alberta used its sovereignty act for the first time tabling a motion to empower Alberta officials and regulators to not co-operate with the federal rules.