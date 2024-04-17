Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation members set to vote on ‘final’ government offer

A months-long labour dispute between teachers in Saskatchewan and the province appears closer to being resolved.

The provincial government says it has reached a tentative agreement with the Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation.

It says the tentative deal includes a three-year term, enhancements to teachers’ benefits package and an accountability framework.

The union says the government has presented a “final offer” that includes salary increases of three per cent in the first two years, and two per cent in the final year.

The offer will be brought before members for a vote.

Job action that ended after teachers returned to the bargaining table recently included refusal to perform certain extracurricular activities such as lunchroom supervision and volunteering for after-school events.

Samantha Becotte, president of the Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation, is expected to provide an update on negotiations Thursday.