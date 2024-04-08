Open this photo in gallery: People march in front of the Midtown Mall during a provincewide, one-day strike organized by members of Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation in Saskatoon, Sask., on Jan. 16.Heywood Yu/The Canadian Press

Saskatchewan teachers have withdrawn all volunteer services today as they ramp up an ongoing labour dispute with the province.

The indefinite job action means teachers also won’t be available for students outside regular school hours, won’t provide lunchtime supervision and will stop volunteering for extracurricular activities and graduation planning.

The government and teachers have been at an impasse for months over a new contract.

Teachers want issues like classroom supports and class sizes negotiated as part of the deal, but the province does not.

Education Minister Jeremy Cockrill has said he’s disappointed in the latest job action.

He says government and school divisions have found solutions to assure increased investment in classrooms, as well as a framework that would allow teachers to provide feedback on how those dollars are spent.