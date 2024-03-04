Open this photo in gallery: The Saskatchewan Legislative Building, in Regina, on May 30, 2020.Mark Taylor/The Canadian Press

Saskatchewan’s legislature resumes sitting today, and the province’s teachers will be on the legislature grounds for a demonstration.

The Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation has announced a one-day rotating strike will be held Monday on the first day of the spring session, as they continue to fight with the provincial government over a new collective bargaining agreement.

Parties are expected to be looking at this session with an eye towards the next general election, which is scheduled for October 28.

Premier Scott Moe’s government confirmed last week that that the province would not remit the federal carbon levy on natural gas or anything else after Federal Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson said Ottawa will no longer be giving the rebates to Saskatchewan residents – which was itself a response to Moe refusing to remit the levy on gas.

The provincial budget is to be tabled on March 20, which will be Finance Minister Donna Harpauer’s last.

She along with veteran ministers Don McMorris, Dustin Duncan and Gord Wyant announced last month that they would not be seeking re-election.