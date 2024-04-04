A Saskatoon doctor is facing disciplinary charges over accusations he told a patient not to get an abortion for religious reasons.

The comments Dr. Terence Davids made last year caused the patient to feel anxious and uncomfortable, says a College of Physicians and Surgeons of Saskatchewan charge document.

It says Davids told the patient, “I hope you have loved ones in heaven who will take care of your baby in heaven.”

The college alleges the doctor asked whether the patient believed in God and, when the answer was no, Davids said, “Well, you must believe in something.”

He is also accused of saying, “I think you will regret this and you can’t take it back,” and “I think you should reconsider.”

Davids didn’t immediately respond for a request for comment after a message was left at his clinic on Thursday.

The charge document says a hearing date is pending.

The college’s policy says doctors can decline to provide health services against their conscience, but they are required to find other arrangements and not promote their own moral or religious beliefs.

The college’s website says Davids received his medical degree in 2002 from the University of Stellenbosch in South Africa.

He completed his Canadian medical evaluation and Saskatchewan International Physician Practice Assessment in 2012.

Davids is also a pastor and recently held a sermon at the Humboldt Bridge Ministry.