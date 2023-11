RCMP say several people were injured after a coach bus rolled over in southeast Saskatchewan.

Mounties say officers responded to the rollover on Highway 1 east of Wolseley just after 7 a.m.

They say several occupants are being treated in hospital.

Mounties have not shared further information on the number of people injured and their conditions.

Police have closed Highway 1 from Wolseley to the Manitoba border due to icy road conditions.

Wolseley is 100 kilometres east of Regina.