Open this photo in gallery: Members of the coroner's office talk at the scene of a homicide where six people were found dead in the Ottawa suburb of Barrhaven on March 7, 2024.PATRICK DOYLE/The Canadian Press

Ottawa Police say a gunman killed six people, including four children, and left another person injured in what the mayor said was one of the worst incidents of violence in the city’s history.

Police said they had arrested an adult male but otherwise released few details about the killings other than to say they didn’t believe it was a case of intimate-partner violence. A news conference was planned for Thursday afternoon.

Sri Lanka’s high commission in Ottawa confirmed that the people who died were not Canadian citizens. The high commission said the father survived but his wife and children died, adding it is in touch with their family members in the country’s capital of Colombo.

Ottawa Police said officers responded to 911 calls before 11 p.m. on Wednesday night. A seventh person was also injured and sent to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Police Chief Eric Stubbs said in an interview with CBC News on Thursday that the scene was “horrific.”

“A mass shooting like this, with this amount of victims, is not a common occurrence in this community,” Chief Stubb said. “It is a safe community.”

Barrhaven is a fast-growing suburb located about 20 kilometres south of Ottawa’s downtown core. The townhouse where the deceased were discovered by police is located on Berrigan Drive, which is a street located within a block of two different elementary schools.

On Thursday morning, five marked police cars were parked on the street and in driveways near the home, which is a middle unit in a row of brick townhouses. Several investigators in white jumpsuits were going in and out of the home throughout the early morning on Thursday.

Harjinder Chouhan, who lives in the neighbourhood, said that while she did not know the victims, she was shocked at what happened.

“We’re shocked, we feel like it’s not safe any more,” she said. Ms. Choucan and her family moved to the area in 2022 after hearing from friends it was peaceful.

“We thought Ottawa was more safe,” she said, adding that after this incident, her family feels insecure in the area.

Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe posted on X that he was “devastated to learn of the multiple homicide in Barrhaven, one of the most shocking incidents of violence in our city’s history.”

“We are proud to live in a safe community but this news is distressing to all Ottawa residents,” Mr. Sutcliffe said. “Thank you to our emergency responders who are investigating and supporting those who are affected by this terrible event.”

The Ontario legislature held a moment of silence for victims of the multiple homicide.

Premier Doug Ford said earlier Thursday morning on social media that the news was “heartbreaking.”

Lisa MacLeod, an Ottawa-area MPP, said Thursday that her community woke up to “shock, grief and tragedy.”

Ms. MacLeod also said that she had spoken to the provincial solicitor-general about the matter, as well as Chief Stubbs.

“There are no words for the heartbreak me and my neighbours feel for the surviving family, friends and playmates of the deceased,” she wrote on X, the site previously referred to as Twitter. “May their memories be a blessing and may justice be served.”

Speaking in Toronto, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Canadians reacted with “shock and horror” to the homicide.

“We expect the police of jurisdiction to be doing the work and keeping us all informed of this terrible tragedy,” he said.

With a report from The Canadian Press