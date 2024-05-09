Skip to main content
Start of wildfire season better than last year, but risk is high as drought continues
Ottawa
The Canadian Press

The risk of wildfires is high in Western Canada but officials say the situation is better than it was at this time last year.

The Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre says there are 90 fires burning right now, and seven are out of control.

Almost half of the fires are in Alberta and one-third are in British Columbia.

Julienne Morissette, the director of wildland fire research for Natural Resources Canada, says the number and severity of the fires so far in 2024 are lower than average.

She also says the ongoing drought conditions mean the risk of damaging wildfires is significant, particularly in the northern prairies and the B.C. interior.

Almost every region of the country has already seen months of warmer-than-average weather and Environment Canada says that’s expected to continue.

