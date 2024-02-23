Open this photo in gallery: Clockwise from left: four-year-old Jayven, 17-year-old Myah Gratton, two-month-old Isabella Manoakeesick, 30-year-old Amanda Clearwater and six-year-old Bethany.Chelsea Cowell/Facebook

The 29-year-old man accused by Manitoba RCMP of killing his common-law partner, their three young children and the woman’s teenage niece in a rural community southwest of Winnipeg is scheduled to appear in court on Friday morning.

Ryan Howard Manoakeesick has been charged with five counts of first-degree murder.

Earlier this month, RCMP discovered Mr. Manoakeesick’s 30-year-old partner, Amanda Clearwater, lying dead in a ditch on a highway, a few kilometres away from their home in Carman, Man. Less than three hours later, on Feb. 11, their three children – 2½-month-old Isabella, four-year-old Jayven and six-year-old Bethany – were found dead in a burning vehicle, where Mr. Manoakeesick was arrested. Later that day, police found the dead body of Ms. Clearwater’s niece, 17-year-old Myah-Lee Gratton, at the one-bedroom house they had all lived in.

RCMP declined to release the results of the autopsies scheduled for the five victims. Their causes of death have not yet been confirmed.

Initially, RCMP said they believed that a witness pulled the children from the vehicle on fire that was located around the rural municipality of Cartier, where they were declared dead. But a day into their investigation, Inspector Tim Arseneault said that Mr. Manoakeesick was the person who had removed the kids, and has since co-operated with the police.

Manitoba has the second highest rate of intimate partner violence in Canadian provinces at a rate of 633 per 100,000 people, according to police-reported data from 2022.

Court records indicate Mr. Manoakeesick struggled with addictions and his mental health. In 2019, he was convicted of mischief and sentenced to 18 months of probation, with provincial court Justice Kelly Moar telling him to get a grip on his methamphetamine addiction. “If you don’t do something, eventually, it’s going to cost you your family,” the judge said.

In 2021, Mr. Manoakeesick found himself in court again on impaired driving charges. He was taken into custody and then released on a $1,000 bail. He had a requirement to live at his home in Carman, which he rented with Ms. Clearwater.

A funeral for the family was held in Carman earlier this week after a vigil was arranged before that. Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew was among those invited to attend.

Calling the killings “pure darkness,” Mr. Kinew told reporters at the RCMP press conference on Feb. 12, where the charges against Mr. Manoakeesick were first announced, that the entire province is mourning with Carman. “There is no explanation that can make this okay,” he had said.

More to come