Open this photo in gallery: A house in Carman, Manitoba, is the centre of a police investigation into five suspicious deaths on February 12, 2024.Shannon VanRaes/The Globe and Mail

Manitoba RCMP have charged a 29-year-old man with five counts of first degree murder following the death of his common-law partner, their three children, and the woman’s teenage niece in a rural community southwest of Winnipeg on Sunday.

Inspector Tim Arseneault, at a press conference on Monday, said the youngest victim was a two-and-a-half-month-old girl, who died alongside her four-year-old brother and six-year-old sister. The woman, who RCMP did not name, was 30 years old and her niece was 17. All five victims lived together in Carman, Man.

Insp. Arseneault identified the suspect as Ryan Howard Manoakeesick, 29, who was arrested on Sunday.

Police located the first victim in a ditch on Sunday morning after responding to a report of a hit-and-run near the rural community of Carman. Then, around 10 a.m., police received a report of a vehicle on fire in Cartier, roughly 60 kilometres north, where three young children were declared dead. Initial reports of the children’s bodies being pulled from the burning vehicle by a bystander were not correct, police said.

The investigation then led police to a residence in Carman, where they found the teenager dead.

Manitoba has the second highest rate of intimate partner violence among Canadian provinces at a rate of 633 per 100,000 people, following Saskatchewan at 732 per 100,000, according to police-reported data to Statistics Canada for 2022.

Earlier this month, the Manitoba Advocate for Children and Youth’s office raised the alarm about a record number of youth dying because of intimate partner violence, addictions and suicide. The independent agency pointed to a “shared failure” between various government departments to take action to curb deaths, calling their progress on its recommendations “unacceptably slow.”

In July, 2023, Manitoba signed a bilateral agreement with Ottawa to end gender-based violence. The federal government has committed $22.3-million over four years to support the implementation of its national action plan with funding earmarked to enhance support services for those impacted by gender-based violence and for prevention initiatives in the province.