Third teen facing second-degree murder charge in stabbing death of Halifax student

Police in Halifax say a third teen is facing a charge of second-degree murder in the stabbing death last week of a 16-year-old high school student.

Halifax Regional Police issued a statement today saying a 16-year-old suspect who was arrested last Monday and released the next day was to appear today in provincial youth court to be formally charged.

On Friday, two 14-year-olds – a boy and a girl – appeared in youth court to face one count each of second-degree murder.

The two were arrested late Wednesday in Lower Sackville, north of Halifax.

Police say that on April 22 at around 5 p.m., 16-year-old Ahmad Maher Al Marrach was found badly injured in a parking garage next to the Halifax Shopping Centre on Mumford Road, and he died later in hospital.

A well-liked student at Citadel High School in Halifax, Ahmad arrived in Canada with his family several years ago after escaping the war in Syria.

The identities of the three accused are protected from publication under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.