Telecom giant Bell is expected to end its top-billed sponsorship of the Toronto International Film Festival after this year’s edition, two sources say, which could create even more financial uncertainty for the festival as the screen sector recovers from pandemic lockdowns.

The Globe and Mail is not naming its sources as they were not authorized to describe the situation. The festival is also facing diminished star power going into next month’s 2023 edition amid major strikes from U.S. actors and writers. Losing its lead sponsor of 28 years, whose name has also been emblazoned on the festival’s flagship TIFF Bell Lightbox theatre since the facility’s 2010 opening, would be a further setback in an era when many movie fans prefer to stay on their couches.

Bell, a subsidiary of BCE Inc. BCE-T, contributes a significant portion of TIFF’s roughly $14-million in sponsorship funding each year. The festival also takes in revenue from ticket sales, government grants and philanthropic donations.

BCE has been raising concerns about the headwinds facing its media division amid a challenging ad market and competition from streaming services. It asked Canada’s telecom regulator in June to waive local news and Canadian programming requirements for its television stations. The company also cut 1,300 jobs in June and said it would shutter six radio stations while selling three others.

The Toronto Star first reported Bell’s sponsorship exit. TIFF draws about 700,000 people to Toronto annually, but dual strikes from the SAG-AFTRA actors’ union and the Writers Guild of America have no end in sight – which is expected to leave red carpets void of many major celebrities as they spend their time on picket lines.

Bell did not immediately respond to a request for comment, while TIFF declined to confirm the news.