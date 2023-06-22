Open this photo in gallery: The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph.OCEANGATE EXPEDITIONS/Reuters

The U.S. Coast Guard said it found debris from the Titan submersible Thursday, consistent with a “catastrophic loss of the pressure chamber” and the five people on board are dead, ending a complex search and rescue effort that started four days earlier.

A remote-operated vehicle from the Canadian vessel Horizon Arctic discovered the tail cone of the submersible approximately 1,600 feet (about 500 meters) from the bow of the Titanic on the sea floor Thursday morning, said Rear Admiral John Mauger of the U.S. Coast Guard during a news conference. Other debris was subsequently found, he said.

OceanGate Expeditions, the company leading the trip, said in a news release Thursday afternoon that they believe the five members of the expedition “have sadly been lost.”

“These men were true explorers who shared a distinct spirit of adventure, and a deep passion for exploring and protecting the world’s oceans,” OceanGate Expeditions said in a statement. “Our hearts are with these five souls and every member of their families during this tragic time.”

The submersible had been missing since late Sunday when it was reported overdue about 700 kilometres south of St. John’s, Newfoundland while diving into the North Atlantic to view the wreckage of the Titanic. It triggered a massive search operation by the U.S. and Canadian authorities who deployed ships, planes, and other equipment, like a deep-diving robot and sonar-equipped buoys, to locate the vessel.

OceanGate Expeditions’ CEO Stockton Rush is believed to have died with British adventurer Hamish Harding, Titanic expert Paul-Henry Nargeolet and prominent Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman.

Polar Prince, the launch ship, lost contact with the Titan nearly two hours into its dive on Sunday and immediately began its own search. The expedition, in which the Titan descends some 3,800-metres below the water’s surface, usually takes two hours to complete.

A glimmer of hope had come during the search operation on Wednesday after a Canadian military plane detected underwater “banging” sounds, but the nature of the vibrations was unclear. Some experts noted that submarine crews are taught to bang on their submersible’s hull to be detected by sonar when they are unable to communicate.

Open this photo in gallery: Rear Admiral John Mauger, the First Coast Guard District commander, speaks during a press conference updating about the search of the missing OceanGate Expeditions submersible, which was carrying five people to explore the wreck of the sunken Titanic, in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S., June 22, 2023.BRIAN SNYDER/Reuters

But Mr. Mauger said that, although many questions remain at this stage, sonar buoys did not detect anything consistent with an implosion, suggesting the catastrophe might have taken place before the full deployment of the search efforts.

“There doesn’t appear to be any relation between the noises and the location of the debris field on the sea floor,” he said on Thursday.

Mr. Mauger said the Coast Guard was still investigating the debris, but could not comment on the prospects of recovering the bodies. He noted that the sea floor, at this depth, is “an incredibly unforgiving environment.”

OceanGate has been chronicling the decay of the Titanic’s shipwreck, which has been slowly succumbing to metal-eating bacteria, and the surrounding underwater ecosystem since 2021. OceanGate has successfully brought down at least 46 people thousands of feet to the sea floor to view the Titanic in 2021 and 2022, show letters filed in the U.S. District Court.

But questions about the Titan’s safety had previously been addressed to the company in 2018 by former employee David Lochridge. According to court documents, the submarine pilot expressed his concerns to OceanGate multiple times, including in a quality-controlled inspection report, particularly over “the lack of non-destructive testing performed on the hull of the Titan,” and the danger to passengers if the vessel was submerged at extreme depths.

Mr. Lochridge alleged in the court documents that the engineering company had only built the vessel to descend to a certified pressure of 1,300 metres, and OceanGate refused to pay the manufacturer to build a viewport that could meet its required depth of 4,000 metres.

– With files from Eric Andrew-Gee, The Canadian Press and the Associated Press