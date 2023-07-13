Skip to main content
Montreal, quebec
The Canadian Press

Environment Canada has issued tornado warnings for much of southwestern Quebec, including the Island of Montreal.

The weather agency says meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm that is possibly producing a tornado.

The agency says warnings are also in effect for the areas surrounding Huntingdon, Soulanges, Valleyfield-Beauharnois and Vaudreuil in the southwest, as well as Lachute, St-Eustache and St-Jérôme further north.

Environment Canada says residents in affected areas should try to shelter in a room on the lowest floor of a building if they see evidence of a tornado, such as a funnel cloud or flying debris.

The alerts come after a tornado touched down earlier today in the Ottawa area.

