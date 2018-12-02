 Skip to main content

Canada Toronto law firm files proposed class-action lawsuit against Fly Jamaica over Guyana airport incident

Toronto law firm files proposed class-action lawsuit against Fly Jamaica over Guyana airport incident

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Lawyers have filed a proposed class-action lawsuit on behalf of passengers who say they were harmed when a Fly Jamaica aircraft skidded off runway at Guyana’s main international airport last month.

According to a statement from the Toronto-based Rochon Genova LLP, the proposed class-action was filed on Friday and seeks compensation for passengers and their families who have been harmed in the Nov. 9 crash.

The airline reported that two elderly passengers had been taken to hospital as a precaution, but said no one was seriously injured after the Toronto-bound flight experienced an emergency less than 20 minutes after taking off.

The plane skidded off the runway upon landing, damaging its right wing and engine.

Global Affairs said at the time that none of the 82 Canadians on board were hurt, but confirmed that a Canadian citizen that was on board the plane died more than a week later.

The law firm says four passengers on the flight who are residents of the Greater Toronto Area will be proposed representative plaintiffs in the class-action.

