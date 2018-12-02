Toronto law firm files proposed class-action lawsuit against Fly Jamaica over Guyana airport incident

Lawyers have filed a proposed class-action lawsuit on behalf of passengers who say they were harmed when a Fly Jamaica aircraft skidded off runway at Guyana’s main international airport last month.
According to a statement from the Toronto-based Rochon Genova LLP, the proposed class-action was filed on Friday and seeks compensation for passengers and their families who have been harmed in the Nov. 9 crash.
The airline reported that two elderly passengers had been taken to hospital as a precaution, but said no one was seriously injured after the Toronto-bound flight experienced an emergency less than 20 minutes after taking off.
The plane skidded off the runway upon landing, damaging its right wing and engine.
Global Affairs said at the time that none of the 82 Canadians on board were hurt, but confirmed that a Canadian citizen that was on board the plane died more than a week later.
The law firm says four passengers on the flight who are residents of the Greater Toronto Area will be proposed representative plaintiffs in the class-action.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.