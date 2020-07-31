Toronto, Peel Region join most of Ontario in Stage 3 of reopening

Open this photo in gallery The curb lane patio is seen outside of Hurrricanes Pub, in Toronto, on July 30, 2020. Carlos Osorio/The Globe and Mail

Ontario is reporting 134 new cases of COVID-19 today, and three new deaths related to the novel coronavirus.

The total number of cases now stands at 39,209, which includes 35,074 resolved cases and 2,775 deaths.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says while there is a slight uptick in new COVID-19 cases compared with the last two days, 28 of the province’s 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer new cases.

She says 26 of the new cases reported today are in Ottawa and 24 are in Windsor-Essex.

The province says it was able to complete more than 30,000 tests the previous day.

The numbers come as Toronto and Peel Region join most of Ontario in Stage 3 of its economic recovery, which allows most businesses and public spaces to reopen.

Toronto city council has enacted a series of additional health measures beyond those set by the province in preparation for the change, including capacity and table size limits for indoor dining in restaurants.

The rest of the province is also implementing additional rules, with bars and restaurants in Ontario now required to keep client logs for a period of 30 days.

In a statement this morning, the province says food and drink establishments will have to disclose those logs to the medical officer of health or an inspector on request.

Elliott says the measures will support contact tracing.

Windsor-Essex is now the only area still in Stage 2 of the government’s reopening plan, with health officials saying they want more data before further loosening restrictions.

The region has been grappling with ongoing COVID-19 outbreaks on farms and said earlier this week that numbers have also been on the rise in the city of Windsor.

On Thursday, Ontario reported fewer than 100 new cases of COVID-19 for a second day in a row.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce says Ontario's elementary students and many high school students will return to school full time in September. He says health measures will be put in place to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19, including mandatory masks for students in grades 4 to 12. The Canadian Press

